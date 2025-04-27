NBA referee David Guthrie during an April 20, 2025 Heat-Cavaliers game. NBA ref David Guthrie during an April 20, 2025 Heat-Cavaliers game. (David Richard/Imagn Images.)
There’s often a lot of criticism for NBA referees’ decisions, but it’s rare to see the officials themselves admit they made a mistake. That’s what happened following the wild finish of Game 4 of the New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons series Sunday, where many questioned how a ref didn’t call a foul during a chaotic final sequence that ended with Detroit’s Tim Hardaway Jr. missing a three (giving New York a 94-93 win and a 3-1 series lead). Here’s that play, with ESPN analyst Tim Legler saying he felt this deserved a call:

Legler was far from alone there. Media and fans lit this call up on social media. And, eventually, official David Guthrie noted a mistake in his post-game interview with pool reporter Coty Davis of The Detroit News:

It’s quite unusual to see officials completely admit they would have called something differently with more information. And there are some notable aspects to that. One is that an uncalled foul is not in the list of reviewable calls, with on-court officials and replay center officials unable to go to video just for whether a foul took place or not, and with this also not included in the list of permissible coach’s challenges. Another is that this came after the day after a lengthy replay review at the end of another game (Nuggets-Clippers) on a reviewable matter (whether Aaron Gordon let go of the ball on the game-winning dunk in time).

Saturday’s play sparked some criticism for the delay involved, and added some fuel for those who have long argued that replay is too prevalent in sports and more should be left to on-court officials’ discretion. But Sunday’s play is perhaps a counterpoint, with the officials themselves admitting they’d have made a different decision with more information from replay (which makes some sense, especially in a chaotic situation like this). As noted, an uncalled foul currently isn’t reviewable, but this has sparked some lobbying to make these kinds of game-ending plays reviewable:

At any rate, the discussion over what should and shouldn’t be reviewable and who should trigger those reviews will be ongoing for quite some time yet. But the officials admitting here they would have made a different decision with access to review certainly is some extra ammunition for the side of that debate favoring replay wherever possible for enhanced accuracy. And the officials’ honesty here also gives Pistons’ fans a lot more to complain about on this one.

