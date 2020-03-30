It’s been a few years since we’ve had ours users grade the local NBA announcers (four years ago, to be more precise), so what better time to go down that road again than during a global pandemic?

If you’re not familiar with our rankings and the grading system, here’s how it goes. You’ll assign each team a grade from A to F, with each grade being assigned a value on the four-point scale (an A is 4, B is 3, and so on and so forth). When the voting is done, I’ll tally up all the votes, and rank the teams from #30 to #1.

No national teams will be included in the rankings, and remember: you’re grading the full team. If you like the play by play broadcaster and dislike the analyst, or vice versa, grade on your overall feeling. You’re not grading each announcer separately.

Polls will be open through Friday, April 3rd at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Rankings will be revealed sometime early next week, and we’ll follow with local NHL rankings later in April.

(if there are any errors in each team's listing, please let me know)

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Hawks

-Bob Rathbun (play by play)

-Dominique Wilkins (analyst)

Boston Celtics

-Mike Gorman (play by play)

-Tommy Heinsohn (analyst)

-Brian Scalabrine (analyst)

Brooklyn Nets

-Ian Eagle (play by play)

-Ryan Ruocco (play by play)

-Sarah Kustok (analyst)

-Richard Jefferson (analyst)

-Jim Spanarkel (analyst)

Charlotte Hornets

-Eric Collins (play by play)

-Dell Curry (analyst)

Chicago Bulls

-Neil Funk (play by play)

-Stacey King (analyst)

Cleveland Cavaliers

-John Michael (play by play)

-Austin Carr (analyst)

Detroit Pistons

-George Blaha (play by play)

-Greg Kelser (analyst)

Indiana Pacers

-Chris Denari (play by play)

-Quinn Buckner (analyst)

Miami Heat

-Eric Reid (play by play)

-John Crotty (analyst)

Milwaukee Bucks

-Jim Paschke (play by play)

-Marques Johnson (analyst)

New York Knicks

-Mike Breen (play by play)

-Kenny Albert (play by play)

-Walt Frazier (analyst)

-Wally Szczerbiak (analyst)

Orlando Magic

-David Steele (play by play)

-Jeff Turner (analyst)

Philadelphia 76ers

-Marc Zumoff (play by play)

-Alaa Abdelnaby (analyst)

Toronto Raptors

-Matt Devlin (play by play)

-Jack Armstrong (analyst)

-Leo Rautins (analyst)

Washington Wizards

-Justin Kutcher (play by play)

-Caron Butler (analyst)

-Drew Gooden (analyst)

Western Conference

Dallas Mavericks

-Mark Followill (play by play)

-Derek Harper (analyst)

-Jeff Wade (analyst)

Denver Nuggets

-Chris Marlowe (play by play)

-Scott Hastings (analyst)

Golden State Warriors

-Bob Fitzgerald (play by play)

-Kelenna Azubuike (analyst)

Houston Rockets

-Bill Worrell (play by play)

-Craig Ackerman (play by play)

-Matt Bullard (analyst)

-Clyde Drexler (analyst)

LA Clippers

-Brian Sieman (play by play)

-Chauncey Billups (analyst)

Los Angeles Lakers

-Bill Macdonald (play by play)

-Stu Lantz (analyst)

Memphis Grizzlies

-Pete Pranica (play by play)

-Brevin Knight (analyst)

Minnesota Timberwolves

-Dave Benz (play by play)

-Jim Petersen (analyst)

New Orleans Pelicans

-Joel Meyers (play by play)

-Antonio Daniels (analyst)

Oklahoma City Thunder

-Chris Fisher (play by play)

-Michael Cage (analyst)

Phoenix Suns

-Kevin Ray (play by play)

-Eddie Johnson (analyst)

-Ann Meyers Drysdale (analyst)

Portland Trail Blazers

-Kevin Calabro (play by play)

-Lamar Hurd (analyst)

Sacramento Kings

-Grant Napear (play by play)

-Doug Christie (analyst)

San Antonio Spurs

-Bill Land (play by play)

-Sean Elliott (analyst)

Utah Jazz

-Craig Bolerjack (play by play)

-Matt Harpring (analyst)