Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If LeBron James ends up signing with the Golden State Warriors, you heard it from a Pardon The Interruption producer or intern first.

When Wednesday’s podcast episode of PTI was released, it showed up on all major platforms with an interesting title that caught the attention of everyone waiting on the latest LeBron James announcement.

“Steph Curry behind LeBron’s stunning Warriors decision?”

did ESPN just leak LeBron to the Warriors? today’s PTI episode has nothing to with Steph and LeBron but a producer labeled the podcast with this title???? pic.twitter.com/t4A7Qy9tI2 — Packrip Ewing (@PackripEwing) July 16, 2026

After several hours, the title was eventually changed to “Argentina STUNS England in World Cup Semi Final.” The new title was more fitting because the episode made no mention of LeBron James deciding to join Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Obviously, Tony Kornheiser and Frank Isola, who was subbing in for Michael Wilbon, did not break the news of LeBron going to Golden State and it took a podcast title for everyone to find out about it. But it begs the question of why did the title of a renowned ESPN show imply LeBron to Golden State was a done deal? Especially when it wasn’t a topic on the show and no announcement on his future has been made.

Maybe it was a joke, maybe it was a draft or placeholder that wasn’t supposed to go live, or maybe this producer stumbled on some information that no one else has yet. Not Shams Charania, not Brian Windhorst, not Stephen A. Smith.

Whatever the reason is, the tinfoil hats have been alerted, with the initial title being live long enough for it to go viral on social media, sparking rampant speculation about whether LeBron’s fourth “Decision” has been made. And if it has been made, when will someone other than a PTI producer or intern know about it?

Steve Kerr fueled speculation when he was videoed at a stoplight and told a neighboring car that the deal was done. “We got him,” Kerr said. “Put that on Twitter.” And with James set to appear at Fanatics Fest NYC this Thursday and Friday, many think the decision is made and a formal announcement is coming. Kevin Durant learned he was being traded to the Houston Rockets while on stage at Fanatics Fest last year, so why not let LeBron announce his latest decision this year?

Brian Windhorst tempered the speculation Thursday morning on First Take, joking about Kerr’s stoplight interaction before adding that he doesn’t expect James to make or announce his decision at Fanatics Fest.

“I’m sure that’s the way the news is gonna come out. Steve Kerr at a stoplight…I was in Vegas all week and teams in the LeBron sweepstakes were coming up to me saying, ‘what do you think he’s gonna do?’ They don’t know. I promise you” – Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/ETQOpn13aj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2026

The PTI podcast headline was bizarre, but it probably isn’t the leak conspiracy theorists want it to be. Unless LeBron James ends up signing with the Warriors, then we’ll need to know who scooped Shams Charania when they wrote that now viral PTI headline.