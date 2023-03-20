After more than 50 years, Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy is retiring following the current NBA season.

McCoy, who turns 90 next month, began calling Suns games in 1972. This is his 51st season with the team.

Last Friday on KTAR News’ Gaydos & Chad, McCoy said he was going to step away following last season before deciding to return.

“Well I don’t think it’s any big thing because I think everybody knew this was probably going to wrap it up for me obviously,” McCoy told KTAR News’ Gaydos & Chad on Friday, noting he initially planned to retire last season before being offered to call select games this year.

Jon Bloom has been filling in for McCoy during road games and when he’s been forced to miss games due to health concerns.

[Arizona Sports]