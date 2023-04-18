With the NBA Playoffs underway, all eyes are on the Sacramento Kings making history, Kevin Durant’s chemistry with the Phoenix Suns, and … Dr. Pimple Popper ads?

A quick glimpse of the Twitter (dot) com would show many fans partaking in the early games of the NBA Playoffs were subjected to an overload of Dr. Pimple Popper commercials while watching on TNT. It also appears people are already sick of it, both figuratively and literally.

every time TNT runs a Dr. Pimple Popper ad pic.twitter.com/pzJDnoFMyl — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) April 17, 2023

Every time that Dr Pimple Popper commercial is played during the NBA playoffs pic.twitter.com/8k7gRTZety — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 17, 2023

Please don’t run that Dr. Pimple Popper commercial no more tonight. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 17, 2023

TNT airing constant, incredibly graphic “Dr. Pimple Popper” ads during prime time NBA playoff games is materially lowering my confidence in the quality of the society I live in — Brad (@BGM_22) April 17, 2023

Me: Opens Twitter

– Sees "Dr. Pimple Popper" trending

– Googles "Dr. Pimple Popper commercial" *

*

*

Me: pic.twitter.com/cBH3nDEXUQ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 17, 2023

You get the picture.

There might be a reason for it, however.

WarnerMedia and Discovery merged together to create Warner Bros. Discovery in an attempt to invest in more streaming services and original content in forming a media powerhouse.

So while we are privileged to get a lot of Dr. Sandra Lee content, it’s creating (supposedly) more “consumer choices.”

Warner Bros. Discovery will launch the new “Max,” on May 23, combining the current HBO Max and Discovery+, which will combine prestige programming like The Sopranos and Real Sports with programs like the previously mentioned Dr. Pimple Popper and My 600 lb. life.

Those who want to watch sports can do so of course, or if you’re in a reality show-type of mood, they’ll take care of you too. But maybe the WBD folks are pushing the latter a bit too strongly in hoping to win basketball fans over to a completely different type of content.

It's wild that Dr. Pimple Popper got more playing time than Thomas Bryant tonight — playoff karin. ?? (@KarinAbcarians) April 17, 2023

Really have to do something about the Dr. Pimple Popper thing. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) April 17, 2023

I was going to watch T’wolves-Nuggets. But I really don’t care who wins AND I don’t want to see that Dr. Pimple Popper ad ever again, so I’m going to watch something else this evening. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 17, 2023

I don't know what's scarier – the New Evil Dead Movie trailer or the Dr. Pimple Popper commercial. — Matt John (@MattJohnNBA) April 18, 2023

This merger is another attempt, just like other streaming services, to compete against library-streaming conglomerates like Netflix and Hulu. Warner Bros. Discovery is doing everything it can to differentiate itself from others.

Part of the deal, which was said in a statement from AT&T in 2021, had one of the goals stated as the following:

Uniting complementary and diverse content strengths with broad appeal — WarnerMedia’s robust studios and portfolio of iconic scripted entertainment, animation, news and sports with Discovery’s global leadership in unscripted and international entertainment and sports.

Technically, that’s what was delivered, as squeamish as it may make sports fans.