Photo credit: FS1

As NBA media argues about Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the GOAT debate, Paul Pierce is here to make sure we don’t forget about him.

There are other names who deserve consideration in the NBA GOAT debate. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Magic Johnson among them. You might even get the occasional Kobe Bryant or Larry Bird argument.

But on the heels of hearing Shaquille O’Neal put Steph Curry’s name in the debate earlier this week, Pierce said “ahem.”



“I don’t mind people saying LeBron is the GOAT,” Pierce said on FS1’s Speak. “I don’t mind people saying that Steph Curry belongs in the GOAT conversation. I mean, I was able to beat Steph Curry in a three-point contest. I was able to outduel LeBron in a playoff series. I’m just saying, if we’re gonna say this about them, that says a lot about your boy, if these guys are what you all say they are.”

Paul Pierce was a great player and Hall of Famer, but he doesn’t belong in the conversation. However, considering some of his head-to-head success against LeBron in the playoffs, would anyone be surprised if Pierce really thinks he’s the better player? Professional athletes have egos. And Pierce might be the only one who believes he’s better than LeBron, actually there’s at least one more person.

The Athletic conducted an anonymous NBA player poll last year that saw Pierce get one vote as the greatest player of all time. So while most of the world is split between team LeBron and team Jordan, Pierce and one anonymous NBA player will attempt a David vs Goliath type GOAT campaign for the former Boston Celtics All-Star.

And apparently, it starts by sharing highlights of Pierce beating Steph Curry in a three-point contest.