Just over two weeks since his arrest in Los Angeles, Paul Pierce now formally faces two criminal charges.

The former Fox Sports and ESPN personality has officially been charged with one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with .08% blood alcohol content, according to court records obtained by TMZ Sports. Pierce was arrested after allegedly falling asleep while in standstill traffic on the Los Angeles freeway.

Days after his arrest, Pierce took to social media to defend himself.

“Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep,” the former Boston Celtics star wrote on Threads. “I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep. I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”

Admitting to fatigue might not be the wisest move for Pierce under these circumstances, as it could give authorities an opening to investigate other aspects of negligent driving. Per TMZ, Pierce’s arraignment is scheduled for next month.

Pierce was let go from his most recent media gig at FS1 this summer when the network retooled its daytime lineup, adding Wake Up Barstool while getting rid of Breakfast Ball, The Facility, and Speak, the show Pierce co-hosted alongside Joy Taylor, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson.

The 10-time NBA All-Star has not made any public statements about a desire to return to the media, but is set to appear on the debut episode of No Fouls Given, hosted by former Ringer talent Wosny Lambre, alongside Danny Green on Wednesday.