Paul Pierce was a 10-time All-Star who helped bring a championship to the Boston Celtics. But he wants everyone to know about his larger contribution to the NBA, getting LeBron James to level up.

Pierce and James had a fierce rivalry during their shared time in the NBA. Facing each other a total of 69 times in the NBA, James boasts a 35-34 record over Pierce, including a 17-13 record in the playoffs.

James also has four NBA championships, 20 All-Star appearances, the all-time scoring record and two gold medals on his resume. But what would he be without Pierce? Just another run-of-the-mill basketball player, perhaps. At least according to Pierce.

While discussing Dillon Brooks’ desire to constantly portray himself as LeBron’s villain this week on FS1’s Undisputed, Pierce reminded everyone that he’s the reason the NBA’s all-time scoring leader is who he is today.

"I truly feel responsible for taking LeBron to that next level." – Paul Pierce



“I truly feel for responsible for taking LeBron to that next level,” Pierce told Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless. “Because when he went to Miami, Game 6 in Boston where we had him on the ropes to go back to the Finals, I think that was the game that took LeBron to the next level…we was up 3-2 at home, we could go to the Finals. And that’s what took him to the next level.”

LeBron scored 45 points to go with 15 rebounds and five assists, leading Miami over the Celtics during that Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals in Boston. Miami went on to win Game 7 en route to LeBron’s first NBA championship of his career. For that, Pierce says, ‘You’re welcome.’

This was very reminiscent of the time Pierce claimed his NBA career was better than Dwyane Wade’s during an episode of ESPN’s NBA Countdown. That one saw him promptly destroyed by Jalen Rose for the take. But Pierce’s confidence is to be commended.

