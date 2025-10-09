Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Former Fox Sports and ESPN personality Paul Pierce has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

According to a report by TMZ, the Boston Celtics legend was arrested on Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol, who found Pierce asleep while in the driver’s seat in the middle of traffic on the 101 Freeway in San Fernando Valley. Per the report, “Cops say lanes had been closed on the highway while a crash investigation occurred … and the sleeping Pierce was discovered following their reopening at around 11:35 PM.” The arresting officers “noted signs of alcohol impairment” and proceeded to conduct DUI protocols.

Pierce was recently let go by Fox Sports this summer after the network rejiggered its daytime studio lineup. He had been a co-host on FS1’s evening show Speak alongside Joy Taylor, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson. The former NBA star has yet to reemerge on any prominent media platforms since he was let go. He has not made any public statement regarding a return to media.

Pierce, of course, also had an unceremonious exit from ESPN in April 2021 after streaming an Instagram Live video of himself drinking and smoking with dancers in the background. Two years later, he commented on the incident saying, “I got fired for what? I got fired for having some entertainment. I’m playing cards, [it’s] my boy’s birthday, there’s girls dancing, and we’re blowing some trees. What did I do wrong?”

It is unclear whether Pierce will face charges for the alleged DUI. Per TMZ, he was taken to the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office following his arrest.