It took a valiant effort from South Sudan, but Paul Pierce decided to do his research after previously mocking the country from East Africa.

Friday morning on FS1’s Undisputed, Pierce could barely utter the words “South Sudan” without laughing. But after watching South Sudan nearly upset Team USA on Saturday, no one was laughing about the little-known basketball roster from East Africa anymore, prompting Pierce to issue an apology.

.@PaulPierce34 gives all his respect to South Sudan after scaring Team USA “They have pride and showed me a seismic shift in International play.” pic.twitter.com/aECSk3Inea — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 22, 2024



“First off, I’d like to offer an apology to South Sudan for the disrespect that I have given them, not having any knowledge about their team or their country,” Pierce said this week on Undisputed. “So, right off the bat, I’d like to apologize…South Sudan hasn’t really been on the map for that long. So, that’s the reason for the jokes and you know, whatever.”

As the world’s youngest nation, South Sudan literally hasn’t been on the map that long. South Sudan declared independence from Sudan July 9, 2011. Former NBA All-Star Luol Deng was born in what is now South Sudan and has used millions of his own dollars to help grow the game in his home country.

“I did my research over the weekend,” Pierce continued. “I apologize. I’ll be watching South Sudan more because they were exciting to watch, and they really got my attention. I didn’t realize Luol Deng was from South Sudan, or Manute Bol. So, my lack of knowledge, I continue to apologize, you guys. But the reason they’re at where they’re at is because of Luol. He’s put his own money into the basketball program…this is a country that we’re gonna be seeing a lot of.”

Last week, the only research Pierce did before previewing Team USA’s matchup with South Sudan was checking the 43-point spread. Despite being favored by 43 points, Team USA went on to win the game by just one point, leading Pierce to do a little bit more research. And to his credit, that research led him to offer what seemed like a genuine apology.

