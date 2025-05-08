Photo credit: Paul Pierce on Instagram

Paul Pierce is a man of his word, walking 20 miles to work after the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 to the New York Knicks. Or at least he appears to be.

After watching Boston miss 45 threes and blow a 20-point lead to the Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, Pierce was very confident that his Celtics would bounce back to win Game 2. So confident that the FS1 host vowed to walk to Fox Sports’ studios in his robe if the Celtics fail to win.

“If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you, I’m walking here tomorrow,” Pierce declared Wednesday afternoon on FS1’s Speak. “I’m walking here, 15 miles. I’m walking here, in my robe, no shoes on, bare feet. I’m walking. I’m telling you right now, I’m taking this serious. I’m gonna be up at three. I guarantee this one. Put the house on this game. Put the house on it. No shot we lose. You got a better chance at walking out of this studio and seeing a dinosaur than seeing the Celtics losing.”

No word of any dinosaur showing up outside the studio, but the Knicks did overcome a 20-point deficit again Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead on Boston. And early Thursday morning, Pierce walked out of his house and began documenting a 20-mile hike to work on Instagram. Pierce wasn’t shoeless, but he was wearing a robe as he posts videos along the walk.

Paul Pierce actually walking to work at FS1 after saying he’d do it if Celtics lost Game 2 lmao pic.twitter.com/3I6NxEm9Un — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) May 8, 2025

Paul Pierce is walking 20 miles to work because of last nights Celtics loss pic.twitter.com/VwyOpZ56oU — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 8, 2025



Despite the video evidence, it’s still hard to believe Pierce is actually making the walk. A former professional athlete walking 20 miles to work is attainable, but so is driving a car and getting out at a few times to post videos throughout the day.

Prior to beginning the walk Thursday morning, Pierce showed a map of the route he was walking from his home to the Fox Sports studio. With everyone knowing the route and seeing videos of Pierce walking, wouldn’t the Basketball Hall-of-Famer start to develop a Forrest Gump-like following?



Also, the route has mountains on it. Walking 20 miles to work is one thing. But walking 20 miles to work through mountains and on the 405 seems like a next level challenge.

Paul Pierce deserves credit regardless. Either he’s really making the 20-mile walk or he’s just leaning into the bit and pretending to make the strenuous trek. Both scenarios are entertaining and garnering him attention. And despite the questions surrounding Pierce’s walk, a 20-mile hike through mountains and along the freeway wouldn’t be the craziest thing a sports host did to pay a bet. Aaron Goldhammer once ate horse manure.