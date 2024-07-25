Paul George said playing for the LA Clippers felt like playing for the “B team.” Photo Credit: Podcast P

Paul George had his introductory press conference Tuesday with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he said all the right things about his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

George thanked the Clippers for the “opportunity” and said he had no ill will about how things ended, with the team declining to offer him a max contract. He said he enjoyed an “amazing time [in L.A.].”

George let his guard down a day earlier, however, on his Podcast P, where the nine-time All-Star recalled his initial reaction when he got traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Clippers in 2019.

It seemed like a perfect match for the native of nearby Palmdale. George said he soon learned he’d joined the wrong team.

“I think initially, coming back to L.A., that was home when I first came back to L.A., but it’s not the same love,” George said. “When I was in L.A., they were like, ‘Man, you should’ve been a Laker.’ That’s all I was hearing.

“It wasn’t no like, ‘Yo, welcome to the Clippers.’ ‘We’re happy you’re here in L.A., but you should’ve been a Laker.’ I’m on the B team. That’s how the vibe and the love felt.”

George said he’s already getting a different feel in Philadelphia.

“Now, being in Philly, being in the city, everybody’s like, ‘Man, we appreciate you’re here, we love you here, you’re going to love it, there’s so much love around here,'” George said.

