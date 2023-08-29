Jan 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Everybody has a podcast these days and that includes active athletes in some cases. Paul George recently started hosting his Podcast P Show that touches on his life in the NBA and also interviews guests from around basketball.

Podcasts are a unique way for athletes to show a different side of their personality and reveal things we may not have originally known. One of those is this fun fact – Paul George has an amazing impression of Charles Barkley.

Listen to this clip, close your eyes, and you may think it’s actually Sir Charles speaking. It’s that good!

Paul George doing Charles Barkley is too good ? definitely on Kenan Thompson levels ? (h/t @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/wKIdOIQVjC — Law Murray ? (@LawMurrayTheNU) August 28, 2023

Uncanny.

Give credit to George, he doesn’t go too far over the top in trying to impersonate Barkley with over-the-top statements. Rather, he goes with something that you could quite conceivably hear Barkley say on any Inside the NBA telecast.

As far as Barkley impressions go, Frank Caliendo is the gold standard (as it is with impressions of most people who talk about sports on television). Kenan Thompson also has a notable one from Saturday Night Live. Barkley has such a unique and recognizable voice that many have tried to impersonate him, but as far as the tone, cadence, and overall content, you have to put George right up there with the best of them.

At least it’s good to know if Barkley does ever intend to retire from broadcasting or take a step back from Inside the NBA, George could step right in and the show wouldn’t miss a beat.

