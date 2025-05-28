Photo Credit: iPacers.com on X.

During Game 4 of NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers called on Pat McAfee to get the fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse riled up. He did the job.

While the Pacers were home for Game 4, some high-profile fans of the New York Knicks were in the building. So, when McAfee was given a live microphone to get the fans going during a break early in the fourth quarter, he made those celebrity fans the focus.

“Indianapolis, Indiana, we got some bigwigs from the big city in the building,” McAfee said. “Spike Lee is here. Ben Stiller is here. Timothée Chalamet is here.”

Naturally, McAfee paused after identifying each New York celebirty, giving Indiana fans a chance to boo each individually. After the fans finished booing Lee, Stiller and Chalamet, McAfee finished his speech.

“Let’s send these sons of b*tches back to New York,” he exclaimed.

The Pacers defeated the Knicks 130-121 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Game 4 marked the first victory for the home team in the Eastern Conference Finals. So, McAfee left Game 4 happy. The same can probably be said for nearly everyone else in the arena on Tuesday — with the exception of the Knicks, Lee, Stiller and Chalamet, of course.