There’s a difference between asking a tough question and just flat-out badgering someone.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam found himself on the receiving end of the latter after Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, thanks to a familiar face from the Indianapolis Star.

In a now-viral moment, columnist Gregg Doyel pressed Siakam on how it was possible that the Knicks “played harder” than the Pacers in a 111–94 loss. Siakam, visibly confused, tried to make sense of the question and eventually asked off to the side, seemingly to a PR staffer, “Who is this guy?”

Well, we can answer that. That’s Gregg Doyel. The same Gregg Doyel who had an extremely uncomfortable exchange with Caitlin Clark last year. You might remember it. He asked Clark if she’d do her heart hands gesture for him, the one she usually reserves for her family. Doyel later apologized for his actions, calling it “awkward” and “clumsy,” but said his heart was “well-intentioned.” Doyel was suspended and eventually barred from covering the Fever for the rest of the season.

Since then, he’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight, aside from comparing Nico Iamaleava’s Tennessee transfer to Bryson DeChambeau joining LIV Golf.

But Thursday’s interaction with Siakam brought him back into the spotlight, so much so that Doyel has since turned off replies to his most recent column on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

Doyel: “How is that possible?” Siakam: “What do you mean?” Doyel: “How is it possible to not play hard enough in Game 5?” Siakam: “What are you talking about? They played harder than us. It’s OK. We played hard. They played harder. What’s your point? I don’t get it.” Doyel: “My point is you’re saying you guys got outfought…” Siakam: “That happens in a game, though. That’s basketball.” Doyel: “In Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs?” Siakam: “You good? You good, bro? You’re looking for something I know, but damn. No, no, but I’m telling you, though. I told you. What else you want me to tell you?” Doyel: “I want you to tell me how. That’s all I’m asking.”

Pascal Siakam went back and forth with a reporter after Siakam said he believed the Knicks played harder than the Pacers in Game 5 “It’s okay. We played hard, they played harder. What’s your point, I don’t get it? You good bro? You’re looking for something I know, but damn” pic.twitter.com/65lwlzgas7 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 30, 2025

And Siakam wanted to know who Doyel was.

Because he had already answered the question. And his explanation that both teams played hard, but New York played harder, was pretty straightforward. Whether one finds that satisfying or not is up to the beholder, but it was a pretty direct response.

The follow-ups didn’t reveal anything new. They just dragged out the moment until it became uncomfortable for everyone else in the room.

There’s nothing wrong with holding players accountable or asking tough questions after a disappointing performance. But there’s also a line between doing your job and needlessly pressing someone who’s already given you a clear answer.

Siakam kept his composure throughout. Others in the room didn’t need clarification on what had just happened.

The Knicks, by the way, were fighting to save their season on their home floor in front of a packed Madison Square Garden crowd. They didn’t need to be asked how they played harder. You could see it.

And that’s why Siakam didn’t feel the need to keep explaining himself.