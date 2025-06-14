A pair of Pacers fans wore Dumb and Dumber tuxedos to Game 4 of the NBA Finals, trolling Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins. Photo Credit: ABC Photo Credit: ABC
While most fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 4 of the NBA Finals are wearing yellow shirts in support of the Indiana Pacers, two of the more visible fans in the arena have different attire, which mocks two of ESPN’s most prominent NBA voices, Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins.

The fans are wearing the orange and blue tuxedos, made famous by Jim Carrey’s Lloyd Christmas and Jeff Daniels’ Harry Dunne in the 1994 movie, Dumb and Dumber. A closer look shows that in addition to the suits, the fans are also sporting face cutouts of Smith and Perkins.

The fans certainly got noticed during the first half.

