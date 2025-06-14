Photo Credit: ABC

While most fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 4 of the NBA Finals are wearing yellow shirts in support of the Indiana Pacers, two of the more visible fans in the arena have different attire, which mocks two of ESPN’s most prominent NBA voices, Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins.

The fans are wearing the orange and blue tuxedos, made famous by Jim Carrey’s Lloyd Christmas and Jeff Daniels’ Harry Dunne in the 1994 movie, Dumb and Dumber. A closer look shows that in addition to the suits, the fans are also sporting face cutouts of Smith and Perkins.

Dumb and Dumber with Stephen A and Kendrick Perkins at the Finals. #Yescers pic.twitter.com/txWltI0xNj — Flo (@therealFLO) June 14, 2025

The fans certainly got noticed during the first half.

Pretty sure these fans are in Dumb and Dumber costumes…with face cutouts of Stephen A Smith and Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/egIRoGVoHp — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) June 14, 2025

ESPN doing everything they can to not zoom in on those fans wearing the Dumb & Dumber costumes courtside. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 14, 2025