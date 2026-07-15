Credit: Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic television broadcast will have a different sound to it next season.

David Steele, who called 37 seasons of Magic basketball between both television and radio, announced his retirement from broadcasting on Tuesday. The veteran play-by-play announcer served as the Magic’s television voice for 28 seasons after nine years as the team’s radio voice.

“When I interviewed with Pat Williams back in 1988, I never dreamed it would play out this way. Now it is time for me to put the microphone down and spend time with my family. It’s been an honor to represent the Orlando Magic and I am forever grateful,” Steele said in the announcement.

Dante Marchitelli will serve as the new full-time television play-by-play announcer for the Magic beginning next season. Marchitelli is in his 28th season with the Magic, most of which he’s spent in the role of a studio host and sideline reporter. For the past three season, Marchitelli has filled in for Steele on play-by-play duties. Former Orlando Magic player Jeff Turner is expected to remain the team’s television analyst.

“Working with David Steele for the past 20 years has been the highlight of my career,” Marchitelli said in the announcement. “He is an absolute legend and I can’t thank him enough for everything he has taught me along the way. This is a dream come true and I’m looking forward to continuing my connection with Orlando Magic fans everywhere.”

Throughout his tenure in Orlando, Steele received plenty of accolades. Steele was named Florida Sportscaster of the Year twice, in both 2009 and 2021, and in 2019 Steele was the eighth person inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

“You can’t have a memory of Orlando Magic basketball without David Steele’s voice being a part of it,” Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said. “David handled everything with professionalism and class, and he will forever be entrenched in this franchise’s history. ‘Is This Anything?’ We’d say David was EVERYTHING to the Orlando Magic. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”