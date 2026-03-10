Credit: Peacock (Lu Dort and Nikola Jokić); Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images (Michael Cage)

The Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Denver Nuggets 129-126 in an NBA Game of the Year contender on Monday night at Paycom Center. It was a thrilling win for the Thunder, but the victory did feature a flagrant foul from Oklahoma City that led to shoddy commentary from the team’s television broadcast with just over a minute remaining.

Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort elbowed Denver superstar Nikola Jokić in the face while Jokić set a screen on him with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Thunder color commentator Michael Cage of FanDuel Sports Network said, “Are you kidding me?! He didn’t even get hit in the face!”

“Take a look at this, folks,” Cage continued. “I gotta show it to you. Take a look at this. He gets around on the screen.”

That was followed by a period of silence after the replays showed Jokić getting hit in the face.

This is hilarious. OKC announcer: “Are you kidding me… He didn’t even get hit in the face! Take a look at this folks, I gotta show it to ya.” **replay shows Dort elbowing Jokic in the face** — silence — pic.twitter.com/vXZQHIqZYB — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 10, 2026

The national broadcast on Peacock, on the other hand, called the flagrant foul objectively.

“Jokić goes down. He took a shot to the head,” Eagle, who was excellent on the play-by-play call of the game for NBC Sports, said as the play happened.

“He gets popped there,” NBC Sports analyst Robbie Hummel said after a replay.

“You can clearly see he gets popped in the face,” NBC Sports analyst Austin Rivers said after another replay. “So, I don’t exactly know what they’re booing at.”

For the 2nd time in 10 days, Lu Dort commits a flagrant foul on the former MVP. pic.twitter.com/3wRRm0I1gd — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 10, 2026

The incident comes after Dort tripped Jokić and was ejected from the Thunder-Nuggets game on Feb. 27.

Lu Dort was ejected after appearing to trip Nikola Jokic on this play. Nikola Jokic and Jaylin Williams both received technical fouls. pic.twitter.com/ZFyNHpigsM — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2026

Most fans appreciate at least a little bit of homerism on a local broadcast, but Cage’s commentary was an example of going too far beyond that and not telling the truth about what actually happened.