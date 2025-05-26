Screengrab via YouTube

The New York Knicks kept their NBA Finals hopes alive with yet another improbable comeback in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers. But it clearly wasn’t interesting enough for anyone to have a question for OG Anunoby afterwards.

The Knicks came back from a 20 point deficit to finally get their first victory in the conference finals and cut the Indiana lead to 2-1 in the series. A 3-0 deficit would have been certain doom for the franchise so it’s safe to say that this may have been the most important win for the Knicks in decades.

But when Knicks guard OG Anunoby got to the podium after the game for a press conference to reflect on the remarkable win… nobody had a question for him.

House of Highlights posted the video of the press conference (or lack thereof) on YouTube. And the facial expressions of OG Anunoby are absolutely priceless as he looks on at the reporters assembled all sitting in awkward silence.

Come on reporters, how do you not have a single question! It’s not like OG Anunoby was a bystander in this game. He played 37 minutes! He scored 16 points! Ask about the comeback, ask about keeping their season alive, ask about expanding the rotation, ask about how the Knicks dealt with foul trouble, ask about Karl-Anthony Towns and his incredible fourth quarter performance.

Ask anything!

We would have even settled for one of those very generic “talk about” things that isn’t even a question. But even that was too much for a press corps that was apparently speechless over what they just saw.