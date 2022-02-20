NBATurnerBy Sean Keeley on

It’s fair to say that, for the most part, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest just ain’t what it used to be. There are plenty of reasons why that’s the case and its well-worn territory. And besides, dunk contests, by their nature, are just going to be hit-and-miss depending on the year and circumstances. It’s not a knock on the NBA players taking part, though sometimes they’re the ones who take the brunt of the criticism over it.

This year’s dunk contest was no exception as many viewers came away feeling underwhelmed by the whole affair.

In what is supposed to be a thrilling showdown, this year’s dunk contest fizzled in part because of the way it was set up. New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin cruised to victory following a first-round high score that was never topped, in large part because of so many missed dunks by other competitors. When fellow finalist Juan Toscano-Anderson failed to convert his final dunk attempt after three tries, it gave things a rather anticlimactic finish.

However, while it’s one thing to question the excitement of the dunk contest, it’s another thing to pose that question to the dunker. At least that was the feeling Saturday night after TNT reporter Stephanie Ready asked Toppin if he felt his victory was anticlimatic right after he’d won the big prize.

“Dwyane Wade and Reggie Miller, in particular, had some chatter during the contest,” said Ready. “They were wondering if they should switch the order because maybe it was a little anticlimactic. What are your thoughts?”

Toppin’s response was pretty diplomatic.

“I think the order was good the way it was,” said Toppin. “All these guys are great dunkers. We just came out here to have fun and put on a show.”

Many NBA viewers on social media saw the question as disrespectful or unnecessary to ask at that moment, especially since it’s not as though Toppin. has any control over that.

Questioning the setup of the dunk contest is fair and does seem to be an issue worth considering for the future of the event. However, the consensus seems to be that asking the guy who just won the contest is perhaps not the way to go about it.

