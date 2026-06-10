Credit: Altitude Sports

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is overhauling the Denver Nuggets’ local broadcast team.

According to the Denver Post, play-by-play announcer Chris Marlowe and color analyst Scott Hastings will not return to Altitude TV next season. Chris Dempsey, a longtime Nuggets reporter and studio analyst for Altitude, was also let go, per the report, while Katy Winge and Vic Lombardi have been retained.

Marlowe joined Altitude at its launch in 2004, making him one of the longest-tenured play-by-play voices in the NBA. Away from the Nuggets, he called beach volleyball at seven Olympics for NBC, most recently in 2024, and won a gold medal himself as part of the 1984 U.S. men’s volleyball team. Hastings has been a fixture in Denver sports media since retiring from the NBA in 1993, working Nuggets and Broncos broadcasts for over three decades. He’ll remain at Altitude as a radio co-host, per the Post.

In our most recent local NBA broadcaster rankings, Awful Announcing’s readers placed the Nuggets booth toward the bottom of the league for the second straight season. The feedback was split, with some respondents calling the pairing a “living room” feel, comfortable and familiar, while others found Hastings’ candor distracting and wanted Winge in a larger role. Marlowe was described as corny but high-energy by several graders. The year prior, the 2024-25 rankings produced similar results, with respondents labeling the duo as “getting old” and “boring” alongside praise for their professionalism.

Winge, who drew consistent praise in both editions of the rankings — one respondent wrote the broadcast “jumps to a B if Katy Winge is the analyst” — figures to take on a larger role going forward.