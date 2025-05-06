Screengrab via X

Aaron Gordon sank a three-pointer with just a few seconds left to complete a remarkable Denver Nuggets Game 1 in the Western Conference semis against the Oklahoma City Thunder. And you won’t believe how the Nuggets studio crew on Altitude TV reacted in real-time to the buzzer beater.

The Nuggets’ victory in OKC was just one incredible game on Monday night in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The New York Knicks also came from behind to defeat the Boston Celtics on their home floor after trailing by 20 points. The Cavs, Celtics, and Thunder have now all lost Game 1 at home, setting up what should be an insane second round of the playoffs.

But back to the Nuggets, with Denver trailling by one in the final seconds, Russell Westbrook frantically dribbled up the floor. He may not be who you want with the ball in his hands in the final seconds of a close game given The Russell Westbrook Experience and everything it entails. But Westbrook found Gordon on the wing, and he was able to sink the clutch shot to give Denver the victory.

Watching in Denver at the Altitude TV studio, Nuggets broadcasters Chris Marlowe, Chris Dempsey, and Vic Lombardi were probably saying and thinking what all fans were doing in that moment.

“NO NO NO NO NO NO… OHHHHHHH!!!!!”

Incredible. Even the team’s own broadcasters were losing their minds over what might happen next with Westbrook handling the ball in the final seconds. Would he find a teammate? Fire a wild shot at the basket? Do his best Aaron Brooks impression and pass the ball backwards to nobody in particular? Who knows! That’s the excitement of it all!

Russell Westbrook has offered the full range of what he’s capable of in the last month with bizarre antics, mind-bending turnovers, and also some brilliant play. With Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. all firing on all cylinders in support of Nikola Jokic, suddenly the Nuggets look like a team that can win another championship instead of the one that just fired their GM and coach a few weeks ago.

But even if that’s the case now, it could totally change tomorrow. And that’s the beauty of this year’s NBA postseason.