On Christmas, NFL fans hung out with the Eagle family throughout the day, with Ian Eagle in the booth calling the Chiefs’ win over the Steelers and Noah Eagle on the call for the Ravens’ blowout of the Texans.

It can sometimes be hard to tell father and son apart. And now that Noah finds himself on bigger stages, it’s getting more common to wonder who is who when you turn on the game.

Recently, Noah portrayed what an argument with dad Ian looked like as a child during an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

Eagle gave another comedic impression of a childhood argument between him and his dad during Thursday’s YES Network call of the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks game. During the “Ask The Announcers” segment, Eagle and broadcast partner Sarah Kustok launched into the comedy bit.

“What does an argument between Noah and Ian Eagle sound like? So, I’ve already done it. But I will do it live in person so you can hear it,” said Eagle, reading the question provided.

“You’ve already had an argument?” asked Kustok.

“No, I’ve already simulated what an argument was when I was growing up,” replied Eagle. “Which is I would get home and he would go ‘Clean your room!’ And I would go ‘Not today!’ And he would say ‘Breakfast denied!’ And I would say ‘I want some eggs!’ And then he would say, ‘Broken ankles and yolks!’ And I would say ‘I’m not hungry!’ And I would get grounded. That’s usually how it would go.”

what does an argument between Ian and Noah Eagle sound like? just listen pic.twitter.com/tywvJxBatH — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) December 27, 2024

Noah Eagle is perhaps the only person on the planet who can pull off an Ian Eagle impression quite like that.

This is especially great news for Kustok, who works alongside both Ian and Noah during Nets broadcasts, and now has a lot of ammo to work with.

