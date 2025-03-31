Credit: @nbashane_ on X

Throughout the feud between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and NBA superstar LeBron James, FS1 host Nick Wright has been cheering for James from the sideline. The First Things First debater and true-blue LeBron Stan has given it all online and on Fox’s airwaves to defend the King and put Smith in his place.

So much so that during a guest spot on a livestream by The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz last week, Wright laid out what he hoped would be his thank-you gift from James. And on Saturday night in Memphis, he got it.

“I bought two dead-true courtside seats to Lakers-Memphis for Saturday,” Wright said last week. “So am I saying that LeBron and I are going to have a LeBron and Stephen A. interaction on the court, except the exact opposite? I’m not saying that. I am saying that I’m going to be sitting courtside for Lakers-Grizzlies Saturday. Because … things just keep coming up Nick Wright. I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

Wright’s wishes came true when, after the Lakers beat Memphis by seven, James came over to Wright along the sideline for hugs and hellos.

For years, Wright has been among the most fervent LeBron Stans in sports media. The FS1 host will defend the four-time NBA champion as the greatest basketball player ever and has already picked the Lakers to make this year’s NBA Finals. Wright, notably, is also a client of Klutch Sports, the agency that represents James and was founded by his friend Rich Paul.

In defending James’ side of the beef with Smith last week, Wright told Smith to “take the L” and said Smith was spiraling into a “crash-out.”

Now Wright’s mission is accomplished. After buying tickets for the Memphis game a month ago, Wright loudly took up James’ side of the feud with Smith and was rewarded for it with just the attention he sought.