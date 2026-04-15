Credit: FS1

Nick Wright is trying to make it right after snubbing Steph Curry, but he’s accepting his fate and whatever backlash comes his way.

Wright unveiled his top-10 NBA guards of all-time on Tuesday afternoon on First Things First, and he briefly joined Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo as maybe the only other sports media member who has Bob Cousy ahead of Steph Curry. The now polarizing list began with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, and Isiah Thomas as his top five, followed by Oscar Robertson, Dwyane Wade, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul, and Bob Cousy to round out the 10.

Whatever amount of time Wright spent on this list, it wasn’t enough. Because you can’t have a top-10 list of NBA guards and leave Steph Curry off it. Wright was, however, alerted to the blunder later in the show, and he quickly insisted it was just a brutal oversight.

Editing error by me not recognizing Steph was omitted! He should be 4th behind Kobe & ahead of West, obviously. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 14, 2026



Wednesday afternoon, Wright addressed the omission again at the start of First Things First, jokingly noting he would have understood if FS1 didn’t let him back into the building over his controversial list.

“If after the show yesterday, the bosses had called me and been like, ‘Turn your keycard in, you’ve lost it.’ I would’ve been like, I get it.” – Nick Wright on his Steph Curry mistake pic.twitter.com/7lyU0FJrmr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 15, 2026



“I messed up. It was a mortifying oversight,” Wright said. “You know, I’m three days away from my 10-year anniversary at the network. If after the show yesterday, the bosses had called me and been like, ‘Turn your keycard in, you’ve lost it.’ I would’ve been like, I get it.”

Luckily, Wright doesn’t have to worry about that. As one of the network’s pillars, Wright will keep his keycard for the foreseeable future.

Wright could have gone rogue and just leaned into the blunder. He could have built a brand as the foremost Steph Curry-hater in sports media, much like Skip Bayless did with LeBron James. But credit him for just quickly acknowledging it was a brutal mistake, later clarifying Curry would probably slot in right behind Bryant, ahead of Jerry West, and yes, even ahead of Bob Cousy.