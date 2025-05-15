Photo Credit: What’s Wright? with Nick Wright on YouTube

Nick Wright has never been shy in attempting to destroy the perfect perception that Michael Jordan has when it comes to his professional career in the NBA. And now that Jordan is set to feature as a “special contributor” for NBC’s coverage of the NBA next season, Wright had plenty of jokes about how his tenure at NBC will go.

Wright has shared his opinion on numerous occasions that LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan in the “GOAT” debate a long time ago, as far as he is concerned.

And in his argument on the matter, Wright has been critical of some of Jordan’s accomplishments over the course of his career, calling his Defensive Player of the Year award in the 1987-88 season “fraudulent” and “inflated” on his overall resume as a player.

On Tuesday’s edition of What’s Wright? with Nick Wright, the FS1 personality took his latest shot at Jordan. But this time, Wright took aim at his personal life in regards to his looming tenure at NBC. Specifically, Wright referenced how Jordan’s propensity for gambling makes him a good fit to be NBC’s new “gambling expert” for their NBA coverage this coming season.

“Michael Jordan is going to join NBC as a contributor,” said Wright. “Listen, you know, NBC is a different network. But fair is fair. I’ve got to give them credit where it’s due. I mean, if they are going to use him the way he should be used, that is going to be an unbelievable addition. And by that, I mean he should be their gambling expert.”

Nick Wright drops an absolute gem on the new Michael Jordan/NBC partnership… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 (via @WhatsWrightShow) pic.twitter.com/DTNpJmNcEp — Witness King James (@WITNESSKJ) May 13, 2025

Jordan’s history of gambling has been well-documented, as he was even involved in a scandal during his playing career when he was called to the stand for his testimony in the 1992 drug and money-laundering trial of James “Slim” Bouler, whom Jordan was in debt to at one time.

One of the popular theories about Michael Jordan’s 1993 retirement from the NBA is that he was actually quietly suspended by then-NBA Commissioner David Stern. And even though both Jordan and Stern have both publicly denied that this is true, some still believe that Jordan’s initial retirement was certainly a bit fishy.

While we still don’t have all the details on how Jordan will be utilized by NBC, it has been suggested by John Ourand that Jordan’s role is not a full-time one. So the chances of Wright getting what he is hoping for appear to be slim to none in terms of Jordan being some kind of a full-time gambling analyst.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Still, there is obviously no love lost in this incredibly one-sided beef between Wright and Jordan.