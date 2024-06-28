Credit: First Things First on FS1

Though it was a virtual lock heading into the NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers’ selection of Bronny James in the second round on Thursday became a massive, largely negative, media talking point throughout the week. On Friday, FS1 host Nick Wright blasted critics of LeBron James and the Lakers, making the case that this should in fact have been a heartwarming story.

Discussing the pick Friday on First Things First, Wright compared the Lakers picking Bronny to another NBA legend and suggested detractors were simply jealous of James.

“The coverage of the Lakers drafting Bronny has been absolutely maddening, and so disingenuous by so many people,” Wright said, comparing the selection to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers being drafted in recent years. “This should’ve been celebrated. This is one of the coolest stories ever.”

When Antetokounmpo’s brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, were drafted in the late 2010s, nobody batted an eye, Wright said. He argued that fans and media are only angry this week because they dislike James.

“Nobody cared,” he explained. “People’s obvious, transparent dislike or jealousy or whatever of LeBron has colored this whole thing. because I guarantee you if in 15 years, Canen Curry, Steph’s youngest, is a fringe NBA prospect and the Warriors [pick him] … the think pieces aren’t coming. Instead people are going to be like, ‘That’s awesome. That’s super dope.’ This should have been celebrated like that.”

Many called out the nepotism at play in Los Angeles prioritizing Bronny over other prospects, despite a poor freshman season for Bronny and an atypical predraft process orchestrated by Klutch Sports.

To Wright, this is nothing new. And it reinforces James’ historic career and longevity that he will be able to play alongside his son at all.

“Obviously nepotism played a piece in this,” Wright said. “Instead of the story being one of, if not the greatest player ever, has played long enough that his kid is now going to be his teammate … the story is just a weird, LeBron, too much power, disingenuous, I didn’t like any of it. That’s how I feel the story should have gone, and would have gone for any other player in the league other than LeBron James.”

In a relatively anonymous draft class that the league split across two days for the first time, Bronny James was always going to be a big story. But Wright providing backlash to the backlash suggests the whole thing has run its course.

Next up, Bronny will likely take center stage at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas next month, if he plays there.

