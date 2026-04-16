Credit: What’s Wright, Jim Dedmon – imagn images

LaMelo Ball was the villain and the hero in the Charlotte Hornets victory over the Miami Heat in the first play-in game of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

The game itself was a thriller as Charlotte won 127-126 in overtime. Ball made the game-winning basket in the extra period after Coby White had forced the extra period with a desperation three. The star point guard had 30 points and 10 assists as the Hornets will next face the loser of the Magic-76ers game on Wednesday for the #8 seed in the East.

But Ball was also at the center of controversy. In the first half, he grabbed the ankle of Heat star Bam Adebayo, causing him to take a hard fall on his backside and knocking the opposition’s best player out for the remainder of the game. Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Ball should have been ejected.

On Wednesday’s episode of First Things First, FS1 host Nick Wright took it a step further, calling LaMelo Ball a “clown.”

“That young man is a clown, and has been a clown forever” – Nick Wright on LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/SJmpL3gn30 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 15, 2026

“That young man is a clown, and has been a clown forever, and will never not be a clown,” Wright said.

After getting some push back from co-host Chris Broussard, Wright took a step back about Ball’s future, but doubled down on his past and his present.

“I don’t know what he will be down the road. What I do know is that the way he conducts himself on the court and it would appear off the court is that of an immature, coddled teenager. And I’m not sorry and I don’t care if this gets clipped.”

LaMelo Ball has been a lightning rod throughout his career. His boom-or-bust style of play has led the Hornets to being wildly inconsistent before this season. Even in the victory against the Heat where was Charlotte’s leading scorer he shot 2-16 from three and fouled Tyler Herro to give the Heat the lead before atoning with the winning bucket. It’s always a roller coaster on the court with him. And his erratic style on the floor is no comparison to what has been said about his driving capabilities.

After the video of Nick Wright went viral on social media though, it wasn’t LaMelo who answered Wright’s criticism but his brother Lonzo. He called Wright a bum and added his own clown emoji.

Nick Wright a bum! 🤡 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) April 15, 2026

In his own social media post, Wright was undeterred in his criticism, even after getting called out by a member of the wider Ball family.

Listen, I think the last time I went scorched earth on a guy was Pat Bev years ago… but after LaMelo intentionally injures Bam & plays one of the most erratic elimination games we’ve ever seen, in the same season he’s been a menace on the streets of Charlotte, if calling him a… — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 15, 2026

LaMelo Ball will have a chance to prove Wright wrong in the final play-in game for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Or at least to begin the process. It will probably take more than a couple play-in victories to convince the FS1 star that he can mature and change his stripes.