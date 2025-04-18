Credit: What’s Wright with Nick Wright

The Houston Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors as the NBA playoffs tip off, which may not be the most high-profile series of the first round, but certainly figures to be the most physical. Before any punches are thrown, FS1 host Nick Wright predicts that one particular Rockets player will try to injure his Warriors opponents.

While previewing the postseason on his What’s Wright podcast, Wright identified that a key storyline in the series will be the two provocateurs on each sideline: Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks.

“I think that is a real storyline, is Draymond and Dillon Brooks both trying to bait the other guy,” Wright said. “Here is what I would say is the difference. Draymond is so much more important to the Warriors than Dillon Brooks is to the Rockets.”

Partially because Brooks knows his value comes from his physicality and that he can use his fouls more aggressively, Wright expects Brooks to cross the line.

“I am historically not a fan of Dillon Brooks, and one of the reasons I’m not a fan of Dillon Brooks is I think he’s a dirty, dangerous player,” Wright said. “But that’s also a huge bummer for the Warriors, because Dillon Brooks will try to undercut somebody. Dillon Brooks will do things that put other guys in jeopardy.”

Now, Wright isn’t fully out of line making such a bold prediction about a player’s personal motives, especially against Golden State. In the 2022 playoffs, while with the Grizzlies, Brooks shoved Warriors forward Gary Payton II on a breakaway layup. Payton caught himself awkwardly on his left arm and fractured his left elbow, missing a month and a half.

Gary Payton II takes a hard fall after the foul from Dillon Brooks. Brooks has been an ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/36wnOrtFZt — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 4, 2022

Brooks certainly made an overly physical play in a situation where players often get hurt.

Still, Wright is making a big leap, accusing Brooks of intentionally harming a fellow player.

And Brooks isn’t the only man on the Houston sideline who Wright worries could cross the line. Wright expects the head coach to instigate that level of physicality.

“Ime Udoka is going to encourage the fight,” Wright said.

Rather than dance around Brooks’ history of violent plays, Wright leveled a big accusation. He may turn out to be right, but Brooks likely won’t appreciate it too much.