Credit: First Things First on FS1

For better or worse, the NBA might be broken.

And those in sports media are worried about its future. That includes Nick Wright, who, on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, said he was legitimately concerned about the NBA’s future because of two massive issues that everyone knows are a problem: load management and the 3-point line.

But Wright said he doesn’t know if the league can stomach making those changes.

So, how would Wright fix the NBA if he was given commissioner powers for a day?

Well, first, he had to get some things off his chest.

“The NBA, at its core, popularity is based on ‘Is that dude flying? ‘Holy sh*t,’ not here’s another 35-footer,” Wright said. “Just like the shift, strategically was smart, but from a television product, it was a disaster. Every game looks the same. There’s no different styles, there’s no anything. And we’re minimizing athleticism. Ja Morant goes on the record, ‘I’m done dunking.’ Anthony Edwards is taking 13 3’s a game. It’s clearly a disaster — a disaster.”

So when Wright says “massive changes,” he means having a real conversation about “Hey, dunks are also worth three [points] now.”

“I don’t care what it does,” Wright said before being interrupted by Cowherd.

The two agreed about getting rid of corner 3-pointers, as well as only allowing 15 shots from beyond the arc for the duration of the game.

“By the way, you can still shoot them after that, but they’re worth two,” Wright said. “Kirk Goldsberry had the idea years ago, which I thought was fascinating, which was, you know, how baseball stadiums, everyone picks their own dimensions? You’ve got a Green Monster; you’ve got a short porch at Yankee Stadium; [Kauffman Stadium] is cavernous.

“Kirk Goldsberry says each year, every team draws their 3-point line. And I know that sounds ridiculous, but his point was: Some teams will be like, ‘We don’t have one. That’s not who we are. We’re building an old school beat you up, big-man style.’ The Blazers, when they had prime Dame Lillar,d might’ve been like, ‘Ours is 37 feet out because we have the one guy…’ and if that were the case, you would know, man, I better be able to play a bunch of different ways, score a bunch of different ways, because sh*t, tonight we’re in Oklahoma City and there’s no 3’s.

“Whatever. So, I don’t know the exact right answer. What I know is this: If the NBA does not make a massive change, it is in huge trouble. Because they’re still suckling off the teat of LeBron, Steph, KD; your most popular players are the oldest.”

Wright forgot who first posed this question—it was Bill Simmons—but ever since he read it, he’s wondered if a single NBA player under 30 is more popular than Caitlin Clark.

“That’s a problem,” he added.

[The Colin Cowherd Podcast]