The NBA Cup is openly mocked among old-school media who dislike new things, but FS1’s Nick Wright thinks it matters a lot.

Discussing the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory in the NBA Cup final on Wednesday’s edition of First Things First, Wright argued that the accolade is quickly becoming an important part of a player’s legacy. That’s because the first two years of the in-season tournament have ended with the legendary LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo winning it.

“LeBron winning this and caring and then Giannis winning it and caring … I now think the standard is set moving forward,” Wright said. “This is a thing you need to have on your resume if you’re a great player.”

Wright believes that because James and Antetokounmpo went all-out to win this experimental competition and ascribed real meaning to it, the NBA community will embrace it. More than just embracing it, they will hold it up as a real testament to greatness. Now that there is another thing to win, the greats should go win it.

Is this wishful thinking or an accurate reading of sports fans? Just like with everything about the NBA Cup, it’s too early to know.

Given that New York radio legend Mike Francesa, for example, claimed he stopped watching the league entirely because it created this tournament, we can see just how resistant old-school sports lovers are to this competition. But as Wright notes, the players have been far less resistant.

The idea on the NBA’s side is that when you wag a trophy and some bonus money in front of pro athletes, they will chase it. Two of the most competitive freaks in the league have so far proven that hypothesis right.

But Wright’s argument hinges on fans and media caring about the NBA Cup. They, ultimately, are the ones defining players’ legacies.

In order for the tournament to become a real feather in players’ caps, the broader basketball community will need to embrace and value it in a way they don’t yet.

