Credit: FS1; Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images (Lamar Jackson); Brad Penner-Imagn Images (Aaron Judge

James Harden is an 11-time NBA All-Star, a three-time scoring champion, and he was the league’s MVP in the 2017-18 season. However, the same level of success certainly hasn’t translated to his postseason career, and those issues showed up in a big way in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 107-97 loss to the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Harden scored 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field (4-of-4 on free throws), while going 0-for-4 on three-pointers. He also had a team-high four turnovers and finished with easily a game-worst plus/minus of -15. It was a dreadful performance from a veteran star on the big stage, and it played a huge part in the Cavs falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

On Friday, the Harden critics were understandably out in full force on the debate shows, including First Things First on FS1.

Nick Wright was so disgusted with the latest poor postseason performance from Harden that he even apologized to other athletes that he’s compared to Harden in the past.

“I would like to issue an apology,” Wright explained. I would like to apologize to Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Judge, and any other athlete who’s an all-time great regular-season player, who hit some speed bumps in the postseason that I have compared to James Harden. There is only one James Harden. There will ever only be one James Harden.”

.@getnickwright: “I would like to apologize to Lamar Jackson and Aaron Judge and any other athlete… that I have compared to James Harden. There is only one James Harden.”@Chris_Broussard: “Shame on the Cavaliers for thinking James Harden was going to solve your playoff woes.” pic.twitter.com/sDmKluZIGH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 8, 2026

“From the biggest game of his college career, round of 32 against my alma mater Syracuse when he went 2-for-10, to the NBA Finals in OKC, to a Game 6 with the Rockets back when I believed in Harden… to a 1-for-10 in an elimination game in Brooklyn, to a Game 6 in Philly with their season on the line, to a Game 6 with the Clippers with the season on the line, to last night,” Wright said. “We’ve never seen anyone like this guy.”

“And here’s maybe the worst part… Those are all offensive numbers. Offense was not the worst part of his game yesterday… It is an unwinnable style of basketball,” Wright continued. “They traded for him for this time of the year, which, the moment they did, it was insane.”

“Yes,” First Things First co-panelist Chris Broussard agreed. “Shame on the Cavaliers for thinking James Harden was going to solve your playoff woes.”

If Harden doesn’t put together a much better Game 3, and a much better overall series, the criticism of his legacy will only increase.