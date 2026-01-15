Screengrab via Nets YouTube

If there is a Brooklyn Nets game happening, Tim Capstraw will be there.

The former Wagner basketball coach has been a part of Nets broadcasts as a radio analyst since the 2002-2003 season and he hasn’t stopped since. In fact, Capstraw hasn’t even missed a game.

In that timespan, Capstraw began calling games when the team reached the NBA Finals at the start of his tenure with Jason Kidd all the way through the Kevin Durant era where the team went all-in on building a title contender and had some heartbreaking postseason defeats. There was also multiple ownership changes and a move from the Meadowlands in New Jersey to Brooklyn along the way.

The Nets’ Wednesday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans represented a remarkable milestone for Capstraw where he celebrated calling his 2,000th consecutive game with the franchise across more than 20 seasons.

Broadcast partner Chris Carrino paid tribute to Capstraw in a social media post.

An historic broadcast tonight as the Capper, @TimCapstraw calls his 2000th consecutive Nets game. A great basketball analyst, and even better partner and friend. This streak started October 30, 2002. Astounding! pic.twitter.com/uUZ49Dwz8p — Chris Carrino (@ChrisCarrino) January 14, 2026

Other announcers and sports media members from across the industry paid their own tributes to the longtime Nets analyst, who has also worked for NBA TV calling EuroLeague action and NBC calling Olympic basketball throughout his career.

Capper is the best of humanity. So genuine and so kind. And an incredible basketball analyst, of course! Congratulations Mr. 2000 @TimCapstraw! https://t.co/NCSv1iUEsU — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) January 15, 2026

Salute to @TimCapstraw, who is calling his 2,000th consecutive @BrooklynNets game tonight. Tim is an excellent analyst, and everything you love about a partner in the broadcast booth. Here’s to 2,000 more! 🥳 — Justin Shackil (@JustinShackil) January 14, 2026

Truly amazing. Very proud of my friend. Not just for the consistency, but the always elite basketball and entertainment content. #ironman https://t.co/fZ9ZB8C8Ck — Dave Popkin (@DavePopkin) January 15, 2026

Dynamic duo that belongs with all-time NY radio teams https://t.co/Vvhy277OcA — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 15, 2026

Calling 2,000 consecutive games without missing a single one for a franchise is an incredible feat. To think there hasn’t been one night off, one sick game, one flight connection missed in all those years is extraordinary.

Unfortunately for Tim Capstraw, there hasn’t been much to write home about with the Brooklyn Nets in recent years. The team hasn’t won a playoff series since 2021 and currently sits at 11-27 this year after losing to the Pelicans on Wednesday. But if he can call another 2,000 games with the franchise, hopefully he will see a consistent winner again at some point.