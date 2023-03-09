On Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced that a pair of March games would be getting alternate broadcasts.

Dubbed “LegendsCast,” Blazers studio host and SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett will host the two broadcasts, joined by Antonio Harvey and Terry Porter.

The LegendsCasts will be available for Portland’s games on March 17th and 19th against the Celtics and Clippers, and can be watched on Root Sports Plus.

Here are some quotes from Porter, Everett, and Blazers Director of Broadcasting Jeff Curtin.

“I am very excited to be a part of the upcoming LegendsCast broadcasts,” said Porter, Trail Blazers Alumni Ambassador. “Being able to swap stories with fellow Blazers alumni and talk about the evolution of the game of basketball for our Rip City fans is an opportunity I could not pass up.”

“The Trail Blazers are and have been so vital to Portland as a whole,” said Everett, Trail Blazers Studio Host. “It’s important that connection with former players never be lost. LegendsCast is a big step in that direction. Plus, I get to hang with some of my heroes.”

“We are excited to expand our broadcast offerings and provide Trail Blazers fans with a fun and exciting alternate viewing option,” said Jeff Curtin, Trail Blazers Director of Broadcasting. “Between Neil Everett’s energizing presence and the range of characters we will bring in with former Trail Blazers like Terry Porter, Antonio Harvey, and other surprises; Rip City fans will thoroughly enjoy a unique and engaging broadcast. During the games, Everett, Harvey, and Porter will be joined by “a rotating cast of various former Trail Blazers players” to discuss their careers, the city of Portland, and the current Blazers. The traditional broadcast of both games, worked by Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd, Brooke Olzendam, and Cory Jez, will be available on Root Sports Northwest.

Everett joined the Blazers in the fall of 2021 as a studio host in addition to his duties with ESPN.

[Portland Trail Blazers]