NBA on NBC throwback Bob Costas Doug Collins Mike Fratello Credit: NBC
By Matt Yoder on

The NBA on NBC has leaned into nostalgia for their grand return this season after a 20-year-plus hiatus. And while the network has carefully threaded the needle when it comes to mixing the old with the new with the likes of Roundball Rock and their new broadcast team, they went all the way in with their Throwback Tuesday broadcast.

The first half of NBC’s Coast to Cost Tuesday doubleheader featured the San Antonio Spurs playing at the Philadelphia 76ers. And calling the game was a who’s who of the original stars of the glory days of the NBA on NBC. Bob Costas, who recently returned to the network he called home for decades, worked the play-by-play. He was joined by Doug Collins and Mike Fratello as game analysts.

As Costas welcomed viewers to the telecast, he joked that the network was getting the band back together, saying, “Think of it as sort of like Crosby, Stills, and Nash… but not Young.”

But the trio in the broadcast booth was not alone. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm was back at her old stomping grounds as the host of pregame studio coverage on Peacock (appropriately dubbed NBA Showtime) and she was joined by P.J. Carlesimo and Isiah Thomas as analysts. Even Jim Gray made an appearance on national television once again as the sideline reporter for the game.

It wasn’t just the announcers though, the entire graphics package was designed to bring that vintage 1990s look and feel. Even the very basic scorebug on the bottom right of the screen looked like it was from the days of David Robinson and Allen Iverson.

And as far as basketball fans at home? They were loving every minute of it as the early reviews came in during the opening parts of the telecast. Everyone on the broadcast earned praise, especially Doug Collins, who sounded like he hadn’t missed a beat even years after calling his last game on national television.

It’s clear that Throwback Tuesday has been a home run with NBA fans and continues a great run that NBC has been on coming off a successful February with the NBA All-Star Game, Super Bowl, and Winter Olympics. It’s difficult to strike the right balance and know when to pull the heartstrings of nostalgia and how many times you can go to the well without it feeling overdone. But something like a yearly throwback game to bring back the good feelings of the vintage days of the league while properly mixing in the current appreciation of today’s stars can only be a positive for everyone.

