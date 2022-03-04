A pair of NBC Sports RSNs are teaming up for a sports betting-centric alternate broadcast on Monday.

Per a release, the BetCast will be offered for Monday’s Bulls-76ers game on NBC Sports Chicago Plus and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Of note: the traditional broadcast of the game will air on the primary NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia networks.

Here’s more from the release.

The BetCast will deliver on-screen live odds data powered by PointsBet – including Spread, Over/Under and moving Money Lines – along with futures odds and player props. The real-time data will appear on an enhanced graphic overlay surrounding the regular live-game coverage. The BetCast will also include alternate announcers to provide commentary with a sports betting focus. NBC Sports EDGE host Sara Perlman will be joined by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s 76ers analyst Jim Lynam, NBC Sports Chicago’s Bulls analyst Kendall Gill and Jay Croucher, Head Oddsmaker at PointsBet, to provide analysis and insights throughout the game.

This isn’t the first gambling-centric alternate broadcast (in fact, NBC Sports Chicago did one for a Hornets-Bulls game last year), and it’s also not the first time NBC Sports has synced up two of its RSNs for game coverage. Last June, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia mashed their broadcast crews together for a Phillies-Giants series, which aired exclusively on Peacock.

NBC pooling the resources of its RSNs for alternate broadcasts is an interesting turn of events, and you have to assume we’ll see that more often in the future when teams airing on those RSNs play each other. There are six RSNs under the NBC umbrella, which air games from four MLB teams, six NBA teams, four NHL teams, two MLS teams, and one WNBA team, so there are some opportunities each season for these crossover alternate broadcasts.