On Wednesday, the NBA announced a new docuseries called Pass the Rock, a behind the scenes series featuring some of the NBA’s young players.

It’ll exclusively air on the NBA App.

Here’s more from the release.

The series will provide fans throughout the season behind-the-scenes access to the next generation of NBA stars as they prepare their minds and bodies for competition, establish themselves as leaders and spend time with friends and family. Set to debut with an episode focused on New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, “Pass the Rock” will also feature episodes on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and guard Jaylen Brown, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, with more players to be added to the lineup throughout the season.

The Zion Williamson episode starts the series this Thursday, which continues a week later with an episode spotlighting Jaylen Brown of the Celtics debuting on Friday, December 23rd.

Rapper Jack Harlow serves as an executive producer of the series, and his song “WHATS POPPIN” is the theme song of Pass the Rock.

I watched a screener of the Williamson episode, and thought it was fine, what I would describe as perfectly cromulent content to watch in an app when you have some free time. That also plays well into the relatively short run time (around 12 minutes) of the premiere.

The first episode of Pass the Rock premieres on Thursday, December 15th, exclusively on the NBA App.