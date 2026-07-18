Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA world is waiting for LeBron James to make yet another decision on where he will play basketball next season in what will likely be the final stop of his incredible career. And that goes all the way to commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s media partners.

After James announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers following his longest-tenured stint with any team at eight years and one championship, everyone has been trying to read the tea leaves on where he may go next. Even friend and agent Rich Paul detailed the list of potential suitors in his podcast with Max Kellerman. But at the moment, it appears that the three real contenders are a storybook homecoming for his third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a second run with the new-look Miami Heat and Giannis Antetokounmpo, or linking up for the first time with Steph Curry and Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors.

But the days are turning into weeks and predictably, the NBA universe is starting to get impatient. But it’s not just fans that are wanting James to get a move on with what may be a case of indecision. It includes Adam Silver, who told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin this week that the league wants to know where James is playing so they can set marquee nationally televised matchups including the opening week of the season and Christmas Day.

And where LeBron plays will affect the schedule. So I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule, because, as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule. But it will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc. So I need him to make a decision. And, but the direct answer is, I have no inside information.

It’s obvious that the NBA would want to maximize the exposure for LeBron James because wherever he decides to play will ultimately be the biggest story in the 2026-2027 NBA season. We’re talking about one of the two greatest players to ever play the game alongside Michael Jordan in what will be his last chance to win another NBA championship. And whether he joins the Cavs, Heat, or Warriors, all three of them would instantly become more interesting and attractive as television products for the upcoming season.

A return to Cleveland would see LeBron James join the reigning Eastern Conference finalists with a legitimate chance to reach the NBA Finals. The same would go for taking his talents back to South Beach with Giannis and Bam Adebayo. As for the Warriors, seeing LeBron play with Steph Curry would be an incredible novelty act, but probably one that won’t threaten the Spurs and Thunder out west.

Whoever LeBron chooses will definitely be spotlighted on all the top broadcast windows for the NBA next season and the matchup possibilities are endless. But it would be great for everyone if he made that choice fairly soon.