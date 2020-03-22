With the COVID-19 coronavirus cancelling all sorts of sporting events, many leagues are doing their best to provide some archival content for fans. Amongst those leagues is the NBA, which announced Wednesday that they would make NBA League Pass available for free through April 22. And they’re going further than that; the league has now announced they’re also going to be streaming classic games for free each night on their social platforms and doing regular interviews with NBA personalities. Here’s more from their release (which also covers the wider NBA Together campaign they’re doing to try to bring attention to recommended social distancing and coronavirus treatment protocols, help those in need, and expand virtual communities):

Every day at 3 p.m. ET on the league’s official Instagram account, members of the NBA family, including current and former players, coaches and others, will join live broadcasts for engaging interviews. We will soon be adding other platforms where we will have daily live content at a set time.

We will also be streaming classic games every night at 8 p.m. ET on NBA social platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

That’s a cool step from the league, and it’s neat to see them doing that. Here’s an example of the interviews, with Hornets’ forward Miles Bridges taking some questions Saturday:

And here’s an example of the classic game streams, also from Saturday, where they showed Game 6 of the Houston Rockets-Portland Trail Blazers series from the 2014 NBA playoffs:

These are some interesting initiatives from the NBA, and they seem like a good way to keep up conversation and interaction with their fans during a time of social distancing. It’s nice to see them providing this content.