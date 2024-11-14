Credit: NBC

With the return of the NBA on NBC beginning next season, the immediate question on everybody’s mind would be whether or not John Tesh’s iconic Roundball Rock theme would return as well.

Roundball Rock isn’t just any theme, it was voted on by Awful Announcing readers as the greatest sports theme of all time. And while it’s been licensed out by Tesh for other properties like college basketball on Fox Sports and even All Elite Wrestling, its spiritual home and rightful place is with the NBA on NBC.

All signs were that basketball fans would get their wish. NBC even promoted the theme in its official announcement of the NBA’s return to the network.

But now it appears that they have jumped the gun.

According to CNBC sports media reporter Alex Sherman, there is yet to be an official deal signed for Roundball Rock’s return. Instead, there exists only promises of “good faith” negotiations. And according to Sherman, NBC and Tesh have yet to come to an agreement as those negotiations continue.

Now, here’s the surprise: I’m told NBC Sports still doesn’t have a deal to bring back Tesh’s tune. While NBC Sports promised the song would be returning, executives have only assured Tesh they will negotiate with him for the rights in good faith. There have been some talks between the sides, which are ongoing, but Tesh is asking for a lot, and NBC Sports isn’t wedded to the theme at all costs, I’m told. Tesh already re-recorded the theme with a symphony orchestra in Nashville earlier this year.

It’s been known that Tesh has already recorded a new version of the song. But while we all presumed that was for the NBA on NBC’s triumphant return with Roundball Rock, that last detail of actually having an agreement seems to not be in place yet. Oopsies!

In fact, according to Sherman, Tesh is open to the possibility of licensing the song to another media company or even a venture capital firm that would decide its future.

While the possibility exists that a new rights partner for the NBA could get the theme, the streamer is reportedly under contract to have a brand new song for their NBA coverage and Tesh is already working with Amazon on potential selections.

How NBC could specifically promote the return of Roundball Rock in its announcement about regaining NBA rights without the deal actually being sealed is a truly baffling turn of events. Hopefully the two sides are able to work something out and this is just a bump in the road. Surely it’s worth whatever the cost will be to get their song back given the network knows its importance to the NBA on NBC. If not, it will be be a stunning blow to basketball fans and an incomprehensible failure on NBC’s part.

[CNBC]