Through two rounds, the NBA Playoffs remain on fire for ABC, ESPN, and TNT.

The league announced on Tuesday that through the first two rounds, viewership was at a 12-year high across the three networks.

In a press release, ESPN touted its viewership for the first two rounds. Disney is averaging 5.226 million viewers over 27 games thus far, the most-watched first two rounds ever for the company.

Per Sports Media Watch, TNT’s average for the first two rounds is 4.1 million.

The release also notes that Sunday’s Celtics-76ers Game 7 averaged 8.44 million viewers, the most-watched Conference Semifinals game on ABC in 12 years. It was also the most-watched Conference Semifinals Game 7 on any network in 15 years. It’s the third most-watched game of these playoffs, behind Game 7 of Warriors-Kings and Game 6 of Lakers-Warriors.

As previously discussed, the Lakers-Warriors series was a huge win for the league. The series averaged 7.8 million viewers over ABC, ESPN, and TNT, the most-watched Conference Semifinals series in 27 years.

The Conference Finals begin Tuesday. ESPN has the Nuggets-Lakers series in the West, while TNT has the Celtics-Heat series in the East.

