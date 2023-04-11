The NBA’s national viewership was flat compared to the 2021-22 season, with games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT averaging 1.6 million viewers.

Per the Sports Business Journal, the league’s national viewership was up from both the 2019-20 season (1.55 million) and the 2020-21 season (1.35 million), both of which were impacted by the pandemic.

Viewership remains down from the pre-pandemic times, which also had more cable households. In 2018-19, the NBA’s national games averaged around 1.79 million viewers.

ESPN also announced that viewership for NBA Countdown averaged 561,000 viewers this season, the best mark for the show since the aforementioned 2018-19 season.

Earlier today, we wrote about the NBA’s incredible digital growth, hitting a record 13 billion video views on Instagram and another billion on the relaunched NBA app. Combined that growth with a static audience on linear TV, and the NBA seems to be in a pretty good position heading into a new round of media rights negotiations.

