On the heels of the NFL making Game Pass free through May 31st, the NBA is following suit.

The Association announced that NBA League Pass would be free through April 22nd, providing fans with access to a full archive of the current season of games along with classic games and a variety of other, unnamed content.

Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult. With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22. This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.

Some basketball is better than no basketball, right?

The NFL’s offer seems superior (in case you’re only picking one of the free offers), given its longer length and the extra content you’re getting, but the word “free” nullifies a lot of those complaints. Good for the NBA for doing *something* to help fans cope without basketball, though I’d hope they extend their offer past April 22nd if the league’s shutdown continues longer, as expected.

[NBA]