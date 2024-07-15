Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

When Amazon’s NBA package begins in the fall of 2025, the streamer could shift the NBA Cup (expected to be part of its media rights agreement with the league) back several weeks.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the NBA Cup (previously known as the in-season tournament) could start in mid-November and end in early December 2025, with its end shifting from the middle of December to the beginning of January.

This potential shift would allow Prime Video to “fully eventize the semifinal and title games” after the streamer’s NFL Thursday Night Football coverage ends for the season. Amazon’s NBA media rights deal also reportedly contains a package of Thursday night games, beginning after the NFL regular season ends.

Prime Video could begin its Thursday package with the two NBA Cup semifinals, which will lead into the tournament’s championship game on Saturday.

The NBA Cup debuted during the 2023-24 season. Viewership was impressive at national and local levels, ending with 4.58 million viewers for the Lakers’ championship win over the Pacers on ABC and ESPN2 in December. It remains to be seen if that strong debut last year will carry over to this year’s tournament, which begins on November 12.

Amazon’s NBA deal, while not officially announced, will reportedly cost $1.8 billion annually and includes regular season and playoff games along with the NBA Cup.

