Credit: Kirby Lee – Imagn Images; NBA on ABC

Taylor Swift has several songs about the magic of Manhattan and is reportedly set to tie the knot in the Big Apple this summer, but New York Knicks radio analyst and ESPN commentator Monica McNutt isn’t buying the New York bona fides of the pop sensation.

Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night with the sisters of the band Haim and Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay, taking the courtside row of stars at Madison Square Garden to a new level. But from up on media row, as seen on the live stream of the radio broadcast, McNutt expressed some skepticism toward Swift.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” McNutt questioned as broadcaster partner Tyler Murray snapped a picture of the pop star, a Pennsylvania native. “She’s not a Knicks fan! Get out of here, girl.”

from the Knicks radio team: “Is that Taylor Swift? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here girl”pic.twitter.com/q8wPqEzBGc — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 11, 2026

Elsewhere, Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson took the opportunity to snap a photo with Swift, while the ESPN/ABC broadcast showed her frequently cheering in support of the Knicks as they tried to battle back from a huge first-half deficit (before pulling off a historic comeback).

Swift is used to being the center of attention at sporting events, given the allure of her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games during her relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce. And according to some stories from her early life, Swift did travel often to New York City as a child from her home outside Philadelphia.

However, Knicks fans are a different animal, very protective over their team and the fan community around it. McNutt, who has worked for MSG Networks since 2020 and called Knicks games for the past three seasons on the radio, was having none of Swift’s posturing as one of the Knicks faithful during Game 4.