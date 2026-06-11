Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Ben Stiller, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay react in the second quarter between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Monica McNutt said isn’t necessarily surprising or new. We’ve all done it. The difference is that McNutt said it about Taylor Swift, and on a hot mic.

The New York Knicks radio analyst and ESPN commentator went viral for doing something we’ve all done—questioning someone’s fandom. Unfortunately for McNutt, that someone was Swift, who was on Madison Square Garden’s Celebrity Row to witness the Knicks’ historic Game 4 comeback over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. McNutt told broadcast partner Tyler Murray, “Is that Taylor Swift down there? She’s not a Knicks fan! Get out of here, girl.”

Oh no.

Accusing Swift of being a fake or a fair-weather fan is one thing, but she turned up the heat by saying, “Get out of here, girl.” McNutt later apologized because you really don’t want to anger the Swifties. What made McNutt’s comments even more perplexing was that Swift showed more energy throughout the game than most of us. Who cares that she’s a Pennsylvania native? Who cares if this was a promotional tactic for her new single for Toy Story 5?

from the Knicks radio team:



“Is that Taylor Swift? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here girl”pic.twitter.com/q8wPqEzBGc — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 11, 2026

Swift sat in the front row with Este Haim and Alana Haim of the band Haim, exuding bachelorette-party vibes. That makes sense, since Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce is reportedly set to take place at Madison Square Garden. They arrived wearing custom-made shirts with puns (“Stevie Knicks”, “Knickole Kidman,” and “Knickelback”). Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay joined in on the fun and put on a “Stevie Knicks” shirt.

From a fan’s perspective, Taylor aced the assignment. She didn’t spend the entire evening staring at her phone. She didn’t look indifferent or bored. She was not only present but also enthusiastic. Swift looked like she was having more fun than almost anyone. The enduring images of the final minutes of that miraculous comeback were Swift, the Haim sisters, and Hargitay going crazy.

Years from now, if ESPN makes a 30 for 30 about this series, this is what we’ll see.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order going bonkers after #Knicks cut it to 4…



Wemby still serving Reggie Miller levels of irritation… pic.twitter.com/Byezxa9tgp — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 11, 2026

This brings us back to the spirit of fandom. Who exactly gets to decide who is and isn’t a real fan? Could someone explain the criteria? Is there a test? We’ve all jokingly accused our friends of not being true fans. However, in McNutt’s case, she didn’t sound like she was kidding. In fact, her tone could be interpreted as hostile.

Wednesday night was not Swift’s time at Madison Square Garden for a Knicks game. There is photographic evidence dating back to 2014. Before Game Four of the NBA Finals, a source told the New York Post, “She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends.”

Perhaps McNutt’s definition of a “huge fan” differs from yours and mine. It seems to me that attending one of the biggest games in franchise history, along with your gal pals, qualifies. She wasn’t there on a date or for any corporate obligation. There are plenty of things to do on a Wednesday night in New York City, especially for someone who’s wealthy and famous.

Swift chose to go see the Knicks.

Taylor and Karlie at the NY Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game in NYC! (10/29/14) pic.twitter.com/TLEVxY4BPt — Taylor Swift Updates🧣 (@TSwiftinAsia) October 30, 2014

Sports are meant to be a fun, communal experience. Some fans are diehard, and others are more casual. That’s OK. The idea of policing anyone’s fandom, especially someone you don’t know personally, is silly.

Taylor Swift doesn’t need your validation to be a true fan.