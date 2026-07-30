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One day after reports surfaced that London-based streaming platform DAZN was closing in on deals to secure local streaming rights for up to one-third of NBA teams this upcoming season, one of those deals has been finalized.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have formalized a deal with DAZN that will make the streaming platform the exclusive local broadcast home for the team this upcoming season, according to a report by Tom Friend in Sports Business Journal. The Timberwolves are one of five NBA teams formerly connected to the now-defunct FanDuel Sports Networks expected to sign exclusive deals with DAZN. Several other franchises are likely to partner with DAZN for streaming-only deals and sell television rights to local, over-the-air broadcast networks.

Per Friend, the Timberwolves will receive a rights fee at the “top end” of the previously reported $8 million to $20 million DAZN is offering NBA teams for exclusive rights partnerships. The team was scheduled to make $24.88 million on local media rights last year before Main Street Sports Group began defaulting on rights payments.

The deal will also include one-year exit clauses for both the team and streamer, something NBA teams have asked for in anticipation of the league’s forthcoming local broadcast hub, which is expected to launch in time for the 2027-28 season. DAZN is reportedly prepared to offer the Timberwolves equity in the platform should the deal extend beyond the first year.

Additionally, DAZN will stream 15 Timberwolves games in front of the platform’s paywall next season, which would seem to signal that the team will not simulcast any games on over-the-air broadcast networks.

News of the arrangement comes one day after DAZN announced a deal to overtake the Gotham Sports app, a joint venture between YES Network and MSG Networks, that will bring seven New York-area sports teams, including the Yankees and Knicks, onto the platform. DAZN is said to be one of several companies interested in securing rights to distribute the NBA’s future local streaming hub.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, and Memphis Grizzlies are all reportedly close to inking similar exclusive deals with DAZN in the coming days and weeks. The Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards could also join the platform for streaming-only deals.