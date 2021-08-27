Last month, Ted Davis got to make the call of his career as the seconds ticked down on the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years.

After 24 years in the booth for the Bucks, Davis figured that was the best way to go out. Per the Bucks, Davis is retiring from his post at WTMJ radio.

“This is a good time for me to move into the next phase of life,” Davis said in a press release. “I’m 65 and still good at what I do, but young enough to enjoy what’s next. It’s been an honor to call Bucks games for 24 seasons. When I was a younger man, I had two goals: do play-by-play on the major league level and do it for a long time. Thirty-three years and 3,000 games later, I leave with a championship call in my last game. Not bad! Thanks to all who listened. My dream came true!”

“We thank Ted for his 24 years of exciting and entertaining play-by-play calls on Bucks radio,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a statement. “Ted expertly set the scene and described the action for our fans, and his professionalism was always appreciated. His dramatic call after the Bucks won the title last month — ‘Wisconsin, we have a room at the top of the world tonight!’ — will always be part of Bucks history. We wish Ted all the best in his next chapter.”

The Lubbock, Texas native spent nine seasons as a broadcaster for the Dallas Mavericks before joining WTMJ and the Bucks Radio Network in 1997. Prior to that he called games for TCU and Texas A&M and covered multiple NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for CBS Radio.

Bucks fans are sure to miss his signature calls, including “How about that?” for a big play and “It’s in the bank, and earning interest” whenever the Bucks ran into some good luck.

Bucks fans might be coming off a championship season but they’ll have to expect some big changes the next time they watch or listen to a game. Along with Davis, longtime TV announcer Jim Paschke said this was going to be his final season as well.

[Milwuakee Bucks, MJS]