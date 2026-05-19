Victor Wembanyama amazed NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico in Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals. Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images; NBC Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images; NBC
By Matt Clapp on

NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico has seen a lot of greatness in his lengthy career of calling major, prime-time sporting events. So, it says a lot about how blown away he was by the performance of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs held off the Thunder 122-115 in a two-overtime, instant-classic victory on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama, 22, put his remarkable skills on full display with an insane performance that featured 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots to lead the way for the Spurs.

With the game tied 99-99, Wembanyama made a bucket that showed off his mind-blowing combination of length and athleticism to give the Spurs a 101-99 lead with 11.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Tirico: “Wembanyama… turns, spins, jukes, AND HITS!”

The Spurs trailed 108-105 entering the final seconds of overtime when Wembanyama stunned Tirico and color commentator Reggie Miller with a logo three-pointer to tie the game.

Tirico: “Wemby’s gonna pull a deep three… AND HITS!”

Tirico and Miller mixed in laughter with their amazed commentary.

Miller: “OH HO OOOH MY GOODNESS!”

Tirico: “OH HO HO!”

Miller: “A LOGO SHOT!”

Tirico: “28-FOOTER! TIES IT 108! TIMEOUT, THUNDER!”

Wembanyama delivered a dagger with an alley-oop finish that he made look way too easy in double overtime.

Tirico: “WEMBANYAMA! HE’S UNBELIEVABLE, FOLKS! HE’S UNBELIEVABLE!”

Tirico: “The San Antonio Spurs, on an epic night from their superstar! 41 and 24 boards for Victor Wembanyama! The Spurs take Game 1!”

Each game of what looks like it will be an epic Western Conference Finals will be televised on NBC with Tirico on the play-by-play call. Game 2 will be on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp