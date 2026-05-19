Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images; NBC

NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico has seen a lot of greatness in his lengthy career of calling major, prime-time sporting events. So, it says a lot about how blown away he was by the performance of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs held off the Thunder 122-115 in a two-overtime, instant-classic victory on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama, 22, put his remarkable skills on full display with an insane performance that featured 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots to lead the way for the Spurs.

With the game tied 99-99, Wembanyama made a bucket that showed off his mind-blowing combination of length and athleticism to give the Spurs a 101-99 lead with 11.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

WEMBY IS CLUTCH!!! 11.5 SECONDS LEFT. THUNDER BALL. GET TO NBC AND PEACOCK FOR THE FINISH. pic.twitter.com/HReYGTRTLp — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

Tirico: “Wembanyama… turns, spins, jukes, AND HITS!”

The Spurs trailed 108-105 entering the final seconds of overtime when Wembanyama stunned Tirico and color commentator Reggie Miller with a logo three-pointer to tie the game.

WEMBY! INSANITY! Mike Tirico with the call for NBC. 🏀🔥🔥🔥 #NBA pic.twitter.com/LxoTAZXol5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 19, 2026

Tirico: “Wemby’s gonna pull a deep three… AND HITS!”

Tirico and Miller mixed in laughter with their amazed commentary.

Miller: “OH HO OOOH MY GOODNESS!”

Tirico: “OH HO HO!”

Miller: “A LOGO SHOT!”

Tirico: “28-FOOTER! TIES IT 108! TIMEOUT, THUNDER!”

Wembanyama delivered a dagger with an alley-oop finish that he made look way too easy in double overtime.

Tirico: “WEMBANYAMA! HE’S UNBELIEVABLE, FOLKS! HE’S UNBELIEVABLE!”

“The San Antonio Spurs, on an epic night from their superstar! 41 and 24 boards for Victor Wembanyama! The Spurs take Game 1!” – Mike Tirico 🏀🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/7hlsu9J3MJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 19, 2026

IT WAS WEMBY’S NIGHT. 41 PTS. 24 REB. 49 MIN. SAS W. pic.twitter.com/mctJ3LmXDY — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

Tirico: “The San Antonio Spurs, on an epic night from their superstar! 41 and 24 boards for Victor Wembanyama! The Spurs take Game 1!”

Each game of what looks like it will be an epic Western Conference Finals will be televised on NBC with Tirico on the play-by-play call. Game 2 will be on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.