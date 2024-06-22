Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Long time Boston Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman rides in a duck boat during the Boston Celtics Championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics fittingly gave legendary play-by-play man Mike Gorman the perfect send-off on Friday during the team’s celebratory parade after their NBA Championship victory earlier this week. In an interview during the event, Gorman got quite emotional about what this moment and all of the support he has received has meant to him.

Gorman, who had served in the play-by-play role calling Celtics games for 43 years, called his final game when the Celtics bested the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their first-round matchup. In that game, he got a very nice tribute from those in the TD Garden and his colleagues at NBC Sports Boston.

The NBC Sports Boston broadcast, as well as those in TD Garden, also paid tribute to Gorman. pic.twitter.com/94aVGB3QTo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 2, 2024

But there is simply no better true sendoff than celebrating a championship victory. Gorman got to experience just that on Friday, riding on a duck boat during the parade and seemingly living his best life with a beer in his hand.

Mike Gorman is vibe just chilling with his Bud Light 😂 pic.twitter.com/WnOLEtJqUl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Throughout the day, Gorman had his name chanted by the thousands of Celtics fans in attendance to watch the parade, which he said nearly made him cry due to the sheer support that he felt from fans.

“It’s a wonderful outpouring from the people of Boston for one of their own,” said Gorman. “Because I feel like I’m one of their own having been born and grown up here. To have my name shouted by the crowd was really touching. It’s why I have sunglasses on because you can’t tell I have tears forming. I feel like the theme (song) of Cheers where everybody knows your name. That’s what I feel about the city of Boston now. I intend to stay here because it is such a great place to live. Hopefully I’ll stay for a long time.”

https://twitter.com/NBCSCeltics/status/1804231536083874017

Gorman is certainly accustomed to the Celtics’ success over the years. He has gotten to see his team win four championships over the course of his broadcasting career with the organization.

For Gorman to be able to leave his illustrious broadcasting career on his own terms and watch the final team he ever covered celebrate a championship is truly special. And it sure seems like he will be remembered by fans of the organization for years to come.

